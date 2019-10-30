Traders Buy High Volume of Plains GP Put Options (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,249 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,423% compared to the average volume of 82 put options.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains GP has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 9,160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,350 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Plains GP by 5,977.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,533,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.