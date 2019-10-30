Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,316 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,286% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 111.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xunlei by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 44.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xunlei by 44.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.65 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.