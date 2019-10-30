Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,191 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,681% compared to the average volume of 123 put options.

BERY stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $3,445,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 106.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

