TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $1,134,219.24 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,134,219.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,035.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in TransUnion by 132.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,271,000 after buying an additional 1,931,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,287,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,321,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 49.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 684,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 82.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,430,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after buying an additional 646,636 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

