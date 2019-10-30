Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $433.40

Treatt plc (LON:TET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $433.40 and traded as low as $409.00. Treatt shares last traded at $419.00, with a volume of 16,478 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 433.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.40 million and a P/E ratio of 23.15.

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

