Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TREX opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,876.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $244,149.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

