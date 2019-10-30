Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives “Positive” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their positive rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of TREX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.51. Trex has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,876.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 28.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after purchasing an additional 818,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Trex by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after buying an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 252.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after buying an additional 568,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 94.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3,641.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 443,139 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

