Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down to $84.14

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.79, but opened at $84.14. Trex shares last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 633,645 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Get Trex alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $788,616.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $248,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,865 shares of company stock worth $2,013,758. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Trex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.