Trilogy International Partners (TRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$240.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.08 million.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

Trilogy International Partners stock opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.45. Trilogy International Partners has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of $120.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Morris acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$41,976.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at C$279,161.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.