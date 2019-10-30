Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Trinseo worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich purchased 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

