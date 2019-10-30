Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 58.1% in October

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

