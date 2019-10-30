Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.59

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.59 and last traded at C$31.49, with a volume of 2876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSU. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.51. The company has a market cap of $276.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

