TrueUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, Upbit and Binance. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $181.42 million and $271.34 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00219559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01472524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028588 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00121931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 180,527,400 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitso, Kuna, Crex24, CoinTiger, Upbit, HBUS, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Binance, WazirX, IDEX, Koinex, Zebpay and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

