TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.89 million.

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.75 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

