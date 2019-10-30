Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Shares Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (LON:SHIP) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), 180,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57.

