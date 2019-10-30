Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Tupperware Brands updated its FY19 guidance to $2.77-2.83 EPS.

Tupperware Brands stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,221,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,999. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $820.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, Director E V. Goings purchased 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

