Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of (10%) – (8%) to $1.86-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

TUP stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director E V. Goings acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.