Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after buying an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,310,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,617,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,459,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $141.56. 2,775,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,175. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

