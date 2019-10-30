Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after buying an additional 502,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after buying an additional 290,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,646,000 after buying an additional 275,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20,429.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.14. The company had a trading volume of 975,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,102. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $139.64 and a 12-month high of $241.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $651,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,397.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,253 shares of company stock valued at $27,618,436. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.