Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.58.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.81. 1,580,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,720. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $234.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

