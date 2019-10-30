Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 26,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. 1,179,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,692. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

