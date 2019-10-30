Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,865 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 758,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,913,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 2,671,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

