Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $693,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. 2,259,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,613. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

