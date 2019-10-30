Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,460 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,397. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

