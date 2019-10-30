Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.47. 3,878,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

