UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 713 ($9.32) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616.92 ($8.06).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 523.60 ($6.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 474.55. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

