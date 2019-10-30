UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of UCB S A/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get UCB S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. UCB S A/ADR has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $44.65.

About UCB S A/ADR

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for UCB S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.