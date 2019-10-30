UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 2149100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in UDR by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in UDR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in UDR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in UDR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

