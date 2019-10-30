UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of UGI worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UGI by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

UGI stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

