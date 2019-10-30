Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded Ultra Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $714.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,408 shares of company stock worth $709,231. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $1,482,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

