Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $8,537.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,318.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.27 or 0.03168457 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00748140 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,526,320 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

