Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.88. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 24.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ultralife in the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 439.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

