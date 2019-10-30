Unify Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Unify has a total market capitalization of $128,646.00 and $1,783.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unify has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00638528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001215 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

