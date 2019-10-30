Unikoin Gold Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1,405.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Upbit and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00217754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01470445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00118131 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,347,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com.

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

