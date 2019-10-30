Uniti Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,809 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,185% compared to the average daily volume of 329 put options.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 106,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,746,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,895,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 246,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 1,757,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

