Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

UFPI stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $30,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $51,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $970,338 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.