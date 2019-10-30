Unum Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,151 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,254% compared to the average volume of 85 put options.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE UNM traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 426,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,328. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

