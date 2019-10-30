USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 56,200.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 85,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $273.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.46.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). USD Partners had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 189.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

