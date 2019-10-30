Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.74

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 332947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valeura Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Company Profile (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

