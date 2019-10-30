ValuEngine Downgrades DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Strong Sell

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

DBSDY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.45. 21,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

