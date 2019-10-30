ValuEngine Downgrades Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Sell

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mamamancini’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Mamamancini’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Mamamancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 125.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.