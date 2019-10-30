ValuEngine Downgrades Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Sell

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. 946,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.79. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after acquiring an additional 525,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 904.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 363,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 553,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

