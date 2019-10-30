ValuEngine Downgrades Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Sell

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SUNW traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 906,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.92.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

