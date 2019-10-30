ValuEngine Lowers SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) to Hold

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLOW. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 798,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. SPX Flow has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $47.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. SPX Flow’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,111,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 630,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 360,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,302,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,802,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

