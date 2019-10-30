ValuEngine Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 270,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after buying an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $854,777,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $687,008,000 after buying an additional 404,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,803,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

