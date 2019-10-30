Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 57,167 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.30% of MeiraGTx worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 79,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,629. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

