Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

