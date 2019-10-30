Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Aptinyx worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 45.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 86,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,737. Aptinyx Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.