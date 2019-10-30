Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.43% of Richardson Electronics worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 287.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $61,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at $358,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

