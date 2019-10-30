Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NII were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIHD. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of NII by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NII by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NII by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NII by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NII alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIHD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 141,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,183. NII Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD).

Receive News & Ratings for NII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.